Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

NYSE PNC traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,034. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

