Tower Bridge Advisors Has $794,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. 24,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

