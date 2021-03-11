Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $904,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 363,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.