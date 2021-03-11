Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 900 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

