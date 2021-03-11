Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $95,201,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $75,210,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.33. 8,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.