Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 2,364 call options.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NYSE:TUP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

