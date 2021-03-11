Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,432 call options.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

