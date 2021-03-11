Traders Purchase High Volume of Fossil Group Put Options (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,354 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,611% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $929.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

