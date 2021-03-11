Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

