TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

