TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Purchases C$1,342,862.64 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

