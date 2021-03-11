Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 810,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,776,855. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.