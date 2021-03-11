Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 57.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

RIG opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Transocean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

