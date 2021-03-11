Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.98

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 6450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$84.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

