Trend Micro (TMICY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS: TMICY) recently:

3/6/2021 – Trend Micro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

3/2/2021 – Trend Micro was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2021 – Trend Micro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2021 – Trend Micro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/2/2021 – Trend Micro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Trend Micro Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

