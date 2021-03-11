Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $5,089,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

