Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 284.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $594,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

