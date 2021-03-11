Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,868 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total transaction of $760,039.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,501 shares of company stock worth $32,696,293. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

