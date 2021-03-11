Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 9,763 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Appian by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian stock opened at $154.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

