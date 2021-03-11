Trexquant Investment LP Sells 47,605 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

