Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $94,010,262. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

