TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

TCBK opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

