TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.95

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 99064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

