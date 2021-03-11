Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s current price.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

