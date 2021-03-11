Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $36,861.06 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $8,876.80.

Shares of TRIL opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.