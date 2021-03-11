Truist Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $55.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,063. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

