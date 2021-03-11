Truist Increases South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $97.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SSB opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,136. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

