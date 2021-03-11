Truist Raises CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $15.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective increased by Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $802.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

