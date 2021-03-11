Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

VRM opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

