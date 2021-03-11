Truist Securities Boosts Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $55.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Insiders sold 104,610 shares of company stock worth $4,844,063 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.