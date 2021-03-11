Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $165.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $172.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $650.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $648.40 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 228,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,405. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

