Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.