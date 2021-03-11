Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 663.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

