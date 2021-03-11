Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

TRQ stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

