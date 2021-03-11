Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,682. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

