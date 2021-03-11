Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $352.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.87. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

