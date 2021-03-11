Twilio (TWLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $420.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $360.00 to $510.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/4/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $409.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

2/3/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

1/22/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $475.00.

Twilio stock traded up $21.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.25. 1,578,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.87. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

