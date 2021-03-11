Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00.

TWTR traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,697,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,121. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.