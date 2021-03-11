U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $58.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

