U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of USB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 145,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

