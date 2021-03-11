U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.