U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

USO opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

