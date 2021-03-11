U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

