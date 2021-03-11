U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 2,973,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,942,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

