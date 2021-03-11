UBS Group Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $59.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

