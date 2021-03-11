UBS Group Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

