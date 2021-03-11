Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $365.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $339.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.22 and a 200 day moving average of $266.44. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $349.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

