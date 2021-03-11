Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ULTA stock opened at $339.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.44. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.