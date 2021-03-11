UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 249,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,620. The firm has a market cap of $785.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

