Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Unifi posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unifi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Unifi by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 120,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $538.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

